Fuglsang would like double climb of Alpe d'Huez in 2013 Tour de France

Jakob Fuglsang is looking forward to the rumoured double climb of Alpe d'Huez in the 2013 Tour de France. The Dane expects to be captain for his new Team Astana in next year's race.

It was reported earlier this week that a stage of the 2013 Tour de France would start in Gap, climb Alpe d'Huez, descent the Route du Col de Serenne (on still-to-be-asphalted roads), and then climb L'Alpe d'Huez for the finish.

"It will certainly be a spectacular and hard stage," Fuglsang told sporten.tv2.dk.

He has ridden the legendary Alpine climb during in the 2011 Tour, where he rode in support of Leopard-Trek captain Andy Schleck,who took the leader's yellow jersey on the stage. Fuglsang finished 33rd, 5.49 down.

“Last time we finished on Alpe d'Huez, we went over the Galibier before, and I would almost say that the Galibier is at least as hard as Alpe d'Huez, but Alpe d'Huez may seem more daunting because of the history it has. Physically, it is certainly possible to climb it twice. "

The 2013 Tour de France route is to be presented the end of October, but Fuglsang already knows what his perfect course would be.

"I would like to have 'the real mountains' and then some time trial kilometres, which are not pancake-flat, but would have little hills and technical sections. I think that could be an advantage for me compared to some of the other riders such as Bradley Wiggins."

Fuglsang would not want too many mountaintop finishes, saying he finds it better when the finish line comes “after we've been over the mountains. This way you can deter the strongest climbers from attacking, and if they attack and get a gap, I think that I have a chance to make it up on the descent. Conversely, it could also be possible to gain some time on the descent, if you're in the break," he said.

Fuglsang does not see himself atop the Tour de France podium just yet. "It will probably be hard to follow Contador. You should never say never, and I have a year to improve myself., There is still a long time (in my career)."