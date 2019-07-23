Trending

Fuglsang out of Tour de France after stage 16 crash

Updated: No fractures for Astana rider

Image 1 of 5

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) leaves the Tour de France

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) leaves the Tour de France
(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)
Image 2 of 5

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)
Image 4 of 5

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) heads to medical

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) heads to medical
(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)
Image 5 of 5

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) leaves the Tour de France

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) leaves the Tour de France
(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

Astana's general classification contender for the Tour de France, Jakob Fuglsang, has abandoned the race after falling during stage 16 in Nîmes on Tuesday.

Related Articles

Tour de France: Fuglsang crashes on stage 1

Tour de France: Fuglsang calls for a minimum 50 metres between motorbikes and riders

Tour de France: Fuglsang falls out of top 10 overall after race splits apart

Tour de France: Fuglsang keeps hopes alive on Tourmalet

Tour de France 2019 stage 16 finish line quotes

Quintana loses a minute in Tour de France after late crash

The Danish rider crashed along with Team Sunweb's Cees Bol with approximately 27km left in the stage.

Fuglsang was ninth place in the GC, 5:27 behind race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep). The 34-year-old was a pre-race favourite after winning the Criterium du Dauphine.

The team later confirmed that Fuglsang did not break any bones but that he was in too much pain to continue.

"I'm really disappointed about leaving the Tour de France this way, but there was too much pain to continue," Fuglsang said in a team press release. "Somebody crashed in front of me and there was no way to avoid it, so I crashed over my handlebar. My hand directly swelled up and I could barely stand on my feet, I directly knew my Tour would finish here.

"I was very motivated for the final week and I was ready to battle for a higher position in the GC. That this has to be the way of missing out on this battle, is just very disappointing. Now all the focus will be on recovering, both physically as mentally, because the Tour was a big goal after my wins in Liége and the Dauphiné."