Froome confirms he fractured hand and wrist in Tour de France crashes

Team Sky's Chris Froome has confirmed that he fractured his left wrist and right hand during his crashes at the Tour de France.

The 2013 Tour de France winner gave the news via Twitter on Friday evening apparently after undergoing MRI scans at home in Monaco.

"MRIs done, confirmed fractures to the left wrist & right hand. Time for some R&R..." Froome wrote, revealing the news before Team Sky made any formal or detailed announcement.

Froome crashed three times during the Tour de France. First on stage 4, when he hurt his left wrist, then twice again on stage 5 before the cobbled sectors of the stage to Arenberg. He apparently hit a crack in the concrete road surface and went down on his right side. Initial x-rays carried by ASO race doctors did not reveal any fractures but the medial staff said that micro-fractures are very difficult to see and diagnose.

Froome headed home to Monaco in the evening of his crash.

"I’m devastated to have to pull out of the race. It was the right thing to do after crashing again and I knew that I couldn’t carry on," he said at the time.

"Over the next few days I’ll go for some more scans on my wrist to find out exactly what injuries I’ve sustained."

It was speculated that Froome would recover to ride the Vuelta a España, but he will now need much longer to recover from the injuries that took him out of the Tour de France.

Team Sky's lead doctor Alan Farrell gave a statement with regard to Froome's injuries, "We made it a matter of priority for Chris to have a thorough investigation into the injuries he sustained as initial scans from the race doctor on stage four couldn't confirm any fractures.

"Under our instruction, Chris was examined by a specialist at the Monaco Institute of Sport. The process involved MRI scans which have shown today that Chris suffered a small fracture to one of the bones in his left wrist. The investigations also revealed a small fracture to a bone in Chris' right hand, which hadn't caused him any undue pain over the two stages.

"The fact Chris hadn't felt discomfort in his right hand shows how tough he is, and the pain threshold he has. Chris has been incredibly brave throughout this whole process and clearly did not take the decision to withdraw from the Tour de France lightly.

"Thankfully, his injuries won't be keeping him off the bike for too long and we expect him to return to training in the next few weeks."