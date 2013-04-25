Froome comes through Romandie road stage unscathed
Tour de Romandie race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) came through the first road stage unscathed after his team controlled much of the stage from St-Maurice to Renens.
“It was a good solid start from the team today," he said on Team Sky’s team website.
"We started off in total control of the race. Even when the attacks came on the final climbs the guys just stayed calm and we all stayed together. Josh [Edmondson] in particular and Gabba [Rasch] spent a lot of time on the front today. That was fantastic and the team rode really well.”
