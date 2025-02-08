From more changing rooms to toilets along the route - how the UAE Tour Women is growing

By
published

What goes into organising the UAE Tour Women?

JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 08 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 3 a 152km stage from Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji to Jebel Hafeet UCIWWT on February 08 2025 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The UAE Tour Women is in its third year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UAE Tour Women is the only women's WorldTour race in the Middle East which makes it unique, but there's more to it than just geography.

Fabrizio D'Amico is the chief operating officer of race organisers RCS Sport and has been instrumental in bringing the race to fruition. For him, it's about focusing on the quality of racing and promoting equality.

Emma Cole

Emma Cole is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who loves anything to do with adventure, sport and sustainability. Alongside writing about these passions for Cyclingnews, her work has also featured in Cycling Weekly, Outdoors Magic and Cyclist Magazine - where she previously held the role of Features Writer for over two years. Emma hosts her own podcast, The Passion Stories Podcast and has a first-class degree in French and Politics.

More about womens cycling
JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 08 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 3 a 152km stage from Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji to Jebel Hafeet 1031m UCIWWT on February 08 2025 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

UAE Tour Women: Elisa Longo Borghini takes race lead with stage 3 victory
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 05 Pauline FerrandPrevot of Team France and Team Visma Lease a Bike during the 3rd UAE Tour Women 2025 Top Riders Press Conference on February 05 2025 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'I was scared I was going to be bored' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot on being back on the road
JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 08 Silvia Persico of Italy and UAE Team ADQ crosses the finish line during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 3 a 152km stage from Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji to Jebel Hafeet 1031m UCIWWT on February 08 2025 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Silvia Perisco's super domestique pace stuns the field at the UAE Tour Women

See more latest