Freire doubtful for Giro due to allergies

Image 1 of 2 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 2 Dutch national champion Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Oscar Freire may miss the Giro d'Italia as the Rabobank rider is suffering from allergy-related respiratory problems. Teammate Koos Moerenhout, also suffering from a respiratory infection, will not be able to ride and will be replaced by Tom Stamsnijder.

Freire has suffered from allergies throughout the spring, and attributed his weak performances in the Ardennes Classics to the onset of his breathing difficulties. His condition has not improved since then.

“I have never before experienced anything like this,” Freire told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “I could hardly breathe.”

The three-time World champion underwent an examination by an ear-nose-throat doctor on Monday in the Netherlands.

Moerenhout earlier was forced to miss Liège-Bastogne-Liège. It was announced Tuesday morning that reserve rider Stamsnijder would take his place at the Giro. a

There has not yet been an announcement concerning Freire. If he is not able to ride the Italian Tour, his place would be taken by reserve rider and Steven Kruijswijk.