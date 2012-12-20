Fränk Schleck verdict due on January 30

Image 1 of 2 Press officer Philippe Maertens guides Frank Schleck through the wilderness. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Andreas Klöden and Fränk Schleck set the pace (Image credit: Tim Vanderjeugd/RadioShack-Nissan-Trek)

The Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency will not deliver its verdict on Fränk Schleck’s positive test for Xipamide during the Tour de France until January 30, according to a report in Le Quotidien.

Schleck made his third appearance before the ALAD in Luxembourg on Wednesday night, accompanied by his legal team of Albert Rodesch and Antonio Rigozzi. The RadioShack-Nissan rider had previously been heard by the ALAD on August 29 and October 15.

Prior to Wednesday’s two-hour hearing, Schleck’s defence had presented a 20-page memorandum in response to similar documents from the UCI and ALAD.

Schleck has not raced since abandoning the Tour de France on learning of his positive test. The Luxembourger has denied knowingly using the diuretic Xipamide and claimed in July that he would open legal proceedings to demonstrate that he had been spiked.

Emerging from Wednesday evening’s hearing, Schleck looked to strike an optimistic note. “I’m happy to have explained myself once again before the relevant authorities. I’m confident because I haven’t done anything wrong,” he told reporters. “The case is ongoing. That’s all I can say.”

Meanwhile, Le Quotidien also reports that Nissan is set to withdraw as one of the RadioShack-Nissan team’s title sponsors at the end of this year. It is understood that while the car manufacturer will honour its financial commitment to the end of 2013, its name will no longer appear on the team’s clothing and equipment next season.

The team already lost Enovos as a sub-sponsor in the aftermath of Schleck’s positive test in July, although unlike Nissan, Enovos withdrew its financial support of the team with immediate effect.

