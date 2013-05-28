Fränk Schleck hit by car while training
Superficial injuries for Luxembourger
Fränk Schleck was hit by car whilst training, but was not seriously injured. He is currently training for his comeback after a doping suspension.
“It will never get boring! Car running me over in early training ride. Outsch that hurts” he tweeted Monday morning, and posted a photo of his injury. He looked to have lost significant skin on his right buttock.
Schleck tested positive for Xipamide during last year's Tour de France, and was given a one-year suspension, which expires the middle of July.
