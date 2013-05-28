Trending

Fränk Schleck hit by car while training

Superficial injuries for Luxembourger

Fränk Schleck shows off his injury, after being hit by car

(Image credit: Fränk Schleck)
An unhappy Frank Schleck during the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: AFP)
Andy and Frank Schleck share a joke

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Fränk Schleck was hit by car whilst training, but was not seriously injured. He is currently training for his comeback after a doping suspension.

“It will never get boring! Car running me over in early training ride. Outsch that hurts” he tweeted Monday morning, and posted a photo of his injury. He looked to have lost significant skin on his right buttock.

Schleck tested positive for Xipamide during last year's Tour de France, and was given a one-year suspension, which expires the middle of July.