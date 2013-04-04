Frank Schleck set for July 14 return to racing

Image 1 of 3 An unhappy Frank Schleck during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Andy and Frank Schleck share a joke (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Frank Schleck's ban for doping will end on July 14 after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided not appeal the decision of the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency (ALAD), according to reports in the Luxembourg media.

The UCI, the ALAD and Schleck all followed the same line, meaning his one-year ban can no longer be overturned or extended by an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Schleck tested positive for the banned diuretic and masking agent Xipamide during last year’s Tour de France in an anti-doping control after stage 13. Schleck quit the Tour de France when his positive was announced but has always denied taking Xipamide, suggesting it could have entered his body via contaminated supplement.

The ALAD gave Schleck a one-year ban on January 30 instead of the usual two-year ban, because of the extremely low amount of the banned substance. The Agency suggested that he had not ingested the substance intentionally. It also said that hair analysis carried out didn’t show any evidence of doping, and that his biological passport was not suspicious.

ALAD announced it would not appeal in February.

The July 14 date means Schleck will not be able to ride the Tour de France. However he could return to action at the Tour de Wallonie in Belgium, which begins on July 20.

The RadioShack-Leopard team has yet to confirm if Frank Schleck will make his come back with the team.