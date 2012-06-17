Fränk Schleck confident he can snatch Tour de Suisse title

Image 1 of 4 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finishes fourth (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Frank Schleck, Mikel Nieve and Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) scoops up second place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Frank Schleck attacked inside the final 6km (Image credit: Sirotti)

With one stage remaining at the Tour de Suisse, RadioShack – Nissan's Fränk Schleck says that he has to confidence to make up the 14 seconds required on race leader Rui Costa (Movistar) and claim overall victory.

The Tour de Suisse concludes today with a 215.8km stage from Näfels-Lintharena to Sörenberg.

"You must seize every opportunity," Schleck told Nieuwsblad.be. "I am very motivated here in Switzerland. In last Sunday's stage to Verbier I launched my attack a little too early, but now I waited for the right moment. I felt good and the team is strong. Everything is still possible in the final stage. I believe in the victory. "

Schleck made a solid attempt on Costa's lead on Saturday with an attack four kilometres from the finish, with Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharam-QuickStep) tagging along and darting forward at the last minute to get the better of the bonus seconds available on the line. Schleck however, moved from fifth overall to second with Costa's teammates aiding the Portugese rider to the finish and limiting the damage.

RadioShack – Nissan team director Kim Anderson said his charge would be in for a tough battle on Sunday.

"The big climbs are much harder than today but in the middle of the stage; then the final climb which is not as hard," he told the team website. "But it's a hard race and anything can still happen."

Schleck, who withdrew from the Giro d'Italia with a shoulder injury said that having ridden both the Tour of Luxembourg and now the Tour de Suisse he is feeling more and more confident ahead of the Tour de France which he'll race without brother Andy.

"I feel stronger every day and consider the final classification not yet lost."

