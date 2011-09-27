Fränk Schleck calls an end to 2011 season

Luxembourg champion Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

A crash during the UCI road world championship race has spelled the end of Fränk Schleck's season. The Leopard Trek rider crashed midway through the elite men's road race, and pulled out of the event with a suspected fractured hand.

"The crash happened in the front of the peloton," said Schleck. "At first, I thought I would be able to avoid hitting the asphalt, but riders came sliding in from behind and took me down. I immediately felt a harsh pain in my right hand and had to abandon the race."

While examinations found no fractures in his hand, Schleck's right knee became swollen. An MRI today showed a contusion to the knee and fluid around the ligaments, leading the team's medical staff to recommend 10 days off the bike.

Schleck will call an end to his season rather than complete the upcoming Italian races on his original calendar.

He ends the 2011 season with two victories - a stage and the overall at the Critérium International and his national road race championship in addition to his third place in the Tour de France.