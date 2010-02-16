Fractures delay season start for Dominguez

Image 1 of 2 Ivan Dominguez, 32, looks forward to 2009 with Michael Ball's Rock Racing (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 2 Ivan Dominguez will be back in the NRC. (Image credit: John Segesta)

Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home) will further delay the start of his racing season to nurse a broken wrist and elbow sustained in a crash at the Tour de San Luis held in Argentina last month. The sprinter will restart his season at the at the San Dimas Stage Race held at the end of March in California.

Dominguez crashed during the final kilometres of the stage three road race and was transported on a backboard by ambulance to the Policlinico Regional Villa Mercedez where doctors took x-rays and released him with what he thought was a sprain.

"Right after I came home to Los Angeles, a week and half later, I got an MRI and it showed two fractures in my right wrist," Dominguez told Cyclingnews. "My doctor ordered an MRI because I was in a lot of pain and they found I had those fractures. I went back to the doctors four days ago and they found another fracture in my left elbow."

Dominguez will not compete at the team's next scheduled race at the UCI 2.2 Rutas de America in Uruguay, February 16-21. Doctors will remove his cast during a final check-up on February 23. He hopes to return to racing at the San Dimas Stage Race held on March 19-21 in California.

Dominguez hopes that his Jamis-Sutter Home team will receive an invitation to the Tour of California, May 16-23. Although he won stage seven of the 2007 Tour of California in Long Beach, he admitted that winning a stage in this year's edition of the race will be more difficult than in years passed.

"I'm going to try to win a stage but it will be different now," Dominguez said. "The race is more difficult than before. There are lots of hills, not many flat stages left. This time there are only two flatter stages for the sprinters and even they have some hills in the middle."