Fourteen Americans names for second track World Cup

American Sarah Hammer took the omnium points race win by lapping the field twice. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Fourteen Americans will be competing in round two of the UCI Track World Cup set for Cali, Colombia on December 1-3. The Unidad Deportiva Alberto Galindo Velodrome will play host to the final Track World Cup event of 2011 and the second of four of the season.

After eight riders gained valuable experience in round one in Kazakhstan last month, 14 of America's top track cyclists will contest 10+ events next weekend in Cali. Multi-time world champion Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling) will led the women's team pursuit squad and contest the omnium as she begins her quest for Olympic gold. A combination of Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12), Dotsie Bausch (OUCH Pro Cycling) and Jennie Reed (OUCH Pro Cycling) will join Hammer in the women's team pursuit as they look to continue their success after setting the world record in 2010 and collecting the world championship silver medal in 2011. The US will also field a young men's team pursuit squad.

National record holders Michael Blatchford (Project 2012) and Jimmy Watkins (Momentum Cycling) will be joined by Kevin Mansker (Project 2012) in the men's team sprint while also contesting several additional sprint events. Liz Carlson (Black Dog Pro Cycling Team) and Dana Feiss (Home Depot Center) will team up in the women's team sprint and contest additional sprint events.

US team for UCI Track World Cup #2 in Cali

Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling) - team pursuit, omnium

Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) - team pursuit

Dotsie Bausch (OUCH Pro Cycling) - team pursuit

Jennie Reed (OUCH Pro Cycling) - team pursuit

Gregory Daniel (Chipotle) team pursuit

Mathew Lipscomb (Fulton Flyers) - team pursuit, points race

Ian Moir (Yahoo Cycling Team) - team pursuit, omnium

Zachary Noonan (FCS-Metro Volkswagen) - team pursuit

Liz Carlson (Black Dog Pro Cycling Team) - team sprint, sprint, Kerin

Dana Feiss (Home Depot Center) - team sprint, sprint, Kerin

Michael Blatchford (Project 2012) - team sprint, sprint

Jimmy Watkins (Momentum Cycling) - team sprint, sprint, Kerin

Kevin Mansker (Project 2012) - team sprint

TJ Mathieson (Momentum Coaching Group/pb Atomic) - kilo