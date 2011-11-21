GB Women's cycling squad announced for Track World Cup
Trio of riders aiming for medal success in Colombia next month
British Cycling has today announced the names of the three female riders who will represent Great Britain in round two of the 2011/12 UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Cali, taking place from 1-3 December 2011.
Wendy Houvenaghel, Sarah Storey and Laura Trott will travel to Colombia for the second round of the World Cup series. GB's World Cup campaign began earlier this month in Kazakhstan, in which Sir Chris Hoy won gold in the sprint and silver in the keirin. Rising star Dani King (pictured) also won silver, in the women's omnium.
The UCI Track Cycling World Cup will move on to Beijing for round three at the end of January, before concluding with round four in London the following month.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy