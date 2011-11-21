GB Women's cycling squad announced for Track World Cup

Women's omnium podium (l-r): Dani King (Great Britain), Evgeniya Romanyuta (RusVelo), Li Huang (China) (Image credit: Astana World Cup)

British Cycling has today announced the names of the three female riders who will represent Great Britain in round two of the 2011/12 UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Cali, taking place from 1-3 December 2011.

Wendy Houvenaghel, Sarah Storey and Laura Trott will travel to Colombia for the second round of the World Cup series. GB's World Cup campaign began earlier this month in Kazakhstan, in which Sir Chris Hoy won gold in the sprint and silver in the keirin. Rising star Dani King (pictured) also won silver, in the women's omnium.

The UCI Track Cycling World Cup will move on to Beijing for round three at the end of January, before concluding with round four in London the following month.