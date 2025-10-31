'Four more years' - Zwift extends Tour de France Femmes sponsorship through 2029

Zwift announced an extension of another four years for their title sponsorship of the Tour de France Femmes, with the global online cycling platform supporting the event through 2029.

The agreement marks a continuation of a long-term partnership with organisers ASO that saw the start of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2022.

“This is much more than a sponsorship for Zwift, it’s a part of our identity, underpinned by our mission to make more people, more active, more often," said Eric Min, Zwift CEO and co-founder.

“Growing women’s participation in cycling is a critical mission. We truly believe that to be successful, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is essential. The first four years of this partnership have been incredible. The excitement is tangible and the impact is clear. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve over the next four years and beyond.”

The rebirth of the women's Tour de France saw Annemiek van Vleuten win the race in 2022, then Demi Vollering in 2023, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney in 2024, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in 2025.

“The Tour de France has always been the most famous race in cycling, and it has been fantastic to have it added to the calendar for the women’s peloton,” said Niewiadoma-Phinney.

“Winning the iconic yellow jersey has been the highlight of my career, and it is so exciting that the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will continue to be the biggest race on the calendar and show off the excitement of women’s cycling to people around the world.”

The partnership between ASO and Zwift for the flagship event has been built on inspiring, engaging and growing women's cycling globally.

According to Zwift, the 2025 Tour de France Femmes brought an average audience of 2.7 million viewers per stage, in France alone. The final stage, where Ferrand-Prévot claimed the victory, brought a peak audience of 7.7 million.

“The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift continues to break records and exceed even our own expectations,” said Marion Rousse, director of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

“It’s a pleasure to work alongside a partner that helps amplify the race and women’s professional cycling in the way that Zwift does. We’ve achieved a lot already, and I’m excited that we can continue this journey together.”