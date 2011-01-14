Former Paris-Roubaix winner Post dies at age 77

Image 1 of 2 Peter Post and his Panasonic team at the start of the 1987 Giro d'Italia in San Remo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Peter Post, who died aged 77 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Peter Post has died on Friday at age 77 in Amsterdam, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. The Dutch cycling legend passed away after illness.

Post was an accomplished road and track racer during his pro career from 1956 to 1972. He won 65 Six Day competitions and in 1964, he was the winner of Paris-Roubaix. He took the Dutch national title in 1963.

Following his retirement as a rider, he was a directeur sportif of the TI Raleigh, Panasonic and Novemail-Histor teams.

Some of the riders under his tutelage at various points during their careers included Gerrie Knetemann, Jan Raas, Hennie Kuiper, Joop Zoetemelk, Johan van der Velde, Henk Lubberding, Leo van Vliet, Erik Breukink, Eric Vanderaerden, Phil Anderson, Olaf Ludwig, Maurizio Fondriest and Viatcheslav Ekimov.

Even after Post retired from team management, he remained an advisor to the Rabobank Team in recent years.

Cyclingnews extends its condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of Peter Post.