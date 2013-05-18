Former cyclist Philippe Gaumont dies

Philippe Gaumont in 2004 (Image credit: CN)

Former French cyclist Philippe Gaumont has die.. The 40-year-old suffered a heart attack at his home in Lens, in the north of France last month and had been in a coma since.

L'Equipe reported the news of his passing.

Gaumont raced as a professional between 1994 and 2004 and also won a bronze medal in the team time trial event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games. After retirement, he opened a brasserie and has rarely been seen at races.

Last month, Gaumont gave evidence to the French Senate commission investigating doping in sport.

Cyclingnews would like to extend its deepest sympathies to Gaumont's family and friends.