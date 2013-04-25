Gaumont in a coma after a major heart attack

Philippe Gaumont in 2004 (Image credit: CN)

Former French rider Philippe Gaumont is reportedly in a coma after suffering a major heart attack on Tuesday night.

According to French newspaper La Voix du Nord, the 40 year-old former track rider and winner of Gent-Wevelgem suffered a heart attack at his home in Lens, in the north of France.





Gaumont confessed to using EPO, growth hormone and the drug cocktail pot belge (that includes cocaine, heroin, caffeine, amphetamines), to help him train for long hours. He wrote a book about his career and his use of doping called Prisonnier du dopage (Prisoner of doping). After retirement he opened a brasserie and has rarely been seen at races.

He raced as a professional between 1994 and 2004 and also won a bronze medal in the team time trial event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

