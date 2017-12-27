Former 'cross world champion De Jong to return at GP Sven Nys

Image 1 of 4 Thalita de Jong shows off her gold medal (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 4 World champion Thalita de Jong (RaboLiv) riding to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Thalita de Jong wins the sprint for third over Sanne Cant Image 4 of 4 Thalita de Jong (RaboLiv) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thalita de Jong, the 2016 cyclo-cross world champion, will mark her return to racing at the GP Sven Nys on January 1.

The 24-year-old has not raced cyclo-cross since being injured in a crash during the World Cup in Hoogerheide at the end of January. Almost one year later, de Jong will finally mark her comeback.

"I hope I'm fit enough," de Jong said according to Sport.be. "I will start in Baal to see where I stand. I will take it week by week, race by race."

De Jong has suffered from a lingering knee injury that interfered with her training. A premature return to racing on the road hampered her recovery, and she opted to skip the first half cyclo-cross season in September.

She now hopes to race the Dutch championships on January 13 in Surhuisterveen.

De Jong will also begin the year racing for her new team, Experza-Footlogix after her current team, Lensworld-Kuota lost its sponsors and had to fold.