Follow USA Cycling's Live Coverage of US Cyclo-cross Nationals

US champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) shoulders her bike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

USA Cycling is broadcasting live video streaming coverage from the US Cyclo-cross National Championships in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday, January 8. Both the elite/U23 women's and elite men's national cyclo-cross championships will be covered at the Badger Prairie Park venue.

Tune in here to see if anyone can stop Katie Compton from claiming her eighth straight women's title or who among pre-race favourites Jeremy Powers, Ryan Trebon, Tim Johnson or Jonathan Page can capture the 2012 men's championship.

The women's race begins at 12:00pm CST followed at 2:15pm CST by the men's championship.

Cyclingnews will also have complete results, reports and photos from the championship action in Madison.