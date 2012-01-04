USA Cycling to provide live online video of elite 'cross championships
Watch all the women's and men's action from Madison, Wisconsin
You don't have to brave the elements in Madison, Wisconsin this weekend to watch all the action from the elite/U23 women's and elite men's races at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships.
USA Cycling is providing live streaming video coverage of both the elite/U23 women's and elite men's national cyclo-cross championships from Badger Prairie Park on Sunday, January 8.
Tune in here to see if anyone can stop Katie Compton from claiming her eighth straight women's title or who among pre-race favourites Jeremy Powers, Ryan Trebon, Tim Johnson or Jonathan Page can capture the 2012 men's championship.
The women's race begins at 12:00pm CST followed at 2:15pm CST by the men's championship.
Cyclingnews will also have complete results, reports and photos from the five days of championship action in Madison.
