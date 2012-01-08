Video: Compton ready for US 'cross nationals

Image 1 of 2 Katy Compton (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography) Image 2 of 2 Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) wins Druivencross, her second victory in as many days in Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) will vie for an unprecedented eighth straight elite women's cyclo-cross championship on Sunday, January 8 in Badger Prairie Park near Madison, Wisconsin.

The world's number-two ranked 'cross rider was relaxed on Saturday afternoon and looking forward to the next day's competition. Compton spoke to Cyclingnews about her build-up to Nationals, her impressions of the venue, who she thinks will provide her the stiffest competition as well as the demands of designing a training programme which will ensure peak condition for 'cross season as well as her bid to make the US Olympic Team for mountain biking for this summer's Games in London.

Watch Compton contest the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross Championships via live online coverage at Cyclingnews. Both the women's elite championship, starting at 12:00pm CST, and the men's elite championship, beginning at 2:15pm CST, will be available to Cyclingnews readers on Sunday.

