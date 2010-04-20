Fly V Australia moves into NRC teams lead

Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) salutes the crowd in Anniston (Image credit: Brandon Andrews)

Fly V Australia claimed the teams standing lead in USA Cycling’s National Racing Calendar after finishing first and third at the weekend’s Sunny King Criterium. With former track rider Ben Kersten winning and team-mate Alessandro Bazzana placing third, the Australian Continental team secured enough points to add the teams’ lead to the individual lead of rider Ben Day.

Nicky Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite) won the professional women's race in a three-rider break, but the result had little impact on the overall standings. Germany's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg continues to lead the women’s standings while her HTC-Columbia sits atop the women’s team standings.

Men's Individual Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 298 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 185 3 Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 162 4 Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 136 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 131 6 Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 130 7 Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 109 8 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 98 9 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 93 10 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 80 11 Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) 80 12 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 77 13 Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 70 14 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 66 15 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 55 16 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 50 17 Jacob Keough (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 50 18 Pat Mccarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 47 19 Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 41 20 Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia) 40 21 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 37 22 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 37 23 Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 36 24 Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) 36 25 Andrew Pinfold, (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 35 26 Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 32 27 Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23) 32 28 Jeremiah Wiscovitch, (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo) 28 29 Frank Travieso (Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife) 24 30 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23) 22 31 Charles Dionne, (Fly V Australia) 20 32 Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub) 20 33 Francois Parisien, (Team Spidertech) 19 34 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 16 35 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23) 16 36 James Williamson (Two Wheeler/Specialized) 16 37 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23) 15 38 Neil Shirley, (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 15 39 Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia) 15 40 Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong) 14 41 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) 13 42 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 12 43 Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms) 12 44 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) 11 45 Patrick Bevin (Team Rubicon-Orbea) 10 46 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefits Strategies) 10 47 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 10 48 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 10 49 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 10 50 Davide Frattini, (Team Type 1) 10 51 Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 10 52 Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development) 10 53 Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech) 10 54 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23) 10 55 Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita) 10 56 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 10 57 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 10 58 Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong) 10 59 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 10 60 Paul Che (Team Pista Palace) 9 61 Alder Martz (Team Globalbike) 9 62 Rich Harper (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder) 8 63 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 8 64 Chris Demarchi (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters) 7 65 Issac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 6 66 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 6 67 Schmidt Alexy (Team Type 1) 5 68 Eric Barlevav (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis) 5 69 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe) 5 70 Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger) 5 71 Sergio Hernandez (Now -Ms Society) 5

Women's Individual Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Htc Columbia) 304 pts 2 Amber Neben (Dare To Be- Bmw -Bianchi) 175 3 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 165 4 Evelyn Stevens (Htc Columbia) 155 5 Alex Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 132 6 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 119 7 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 98 8 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 98 9 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Comp) 90 10 Meredith Miller (Tibco/To The Top) 77 11 Brooke Miller (Tibco/To The Top) 72 12 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci) 70 13 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci) 62 14 Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders) 50 15 Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco/To The Top) 48 16 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 48 17 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 47 18 Rebecca Much (Tibco/To The Top) 41 19 Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1) 40 20 Samantha Schneider (Tibco/To The Top) 36 21 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 28 22 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 24 23 Amanda Miller (Tibco/To The Top) 22 24 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda) 20 25 Kim Anderson (Htc Columbia) 19 26 Kristen Lasasso (Tibco/To The Top) 16 27 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 16 28 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 15 29 Denise Ramsden (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 14 30 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 13 31 Angela Mcclure (Roosters P/B Edge Comp) 12 32 Chole Forsman (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 11 33 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci) 10 34 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling/Eclips) 10 35 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 10 36 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 10 37 Emila Fahlin (Htc Columbia) 10 38 Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 10 39 Heather Logan-Spreng (Colavita/Baci) 10 40 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W /Bicycle) 10 41 Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife-Lagrange) 10 42 Alice Pennington (Veloforma) 10 43 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe) 10 44 Kristen Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 10 45 Teri Sheasby (Veloforma) 10 46 Christina Smith (Veloforma) 10 47 Alison Starnes (Tibco/To The Top) 10 48 Testroete Alison (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 10 49 Nicol Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Ra) 10 50 Carrie Cash Wottten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 9 51 Anna Young (Mvp Health Care Cycling) 8 52 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda) 7 53 Kate Veronneau (Mellow Mushroom) 6 54 Kirsten Davis (Performance Bicycle Ra) 5 55 Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Tea) 5 56 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci) 5 57 Dana Martin (Performance Bicycle Ra) 5

Men's Team Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fly V Australia 518 pts 2 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 448 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 383 4 Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita 326 5 Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis 305 6 Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling 140 7 Team Type 1 71 8 Holowesko Partners U23 63 9 Yahoo! Cycling Team 47 10 Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder 44 11 Trek-Livestrong 35 12 Trek Livestrong U23 32 13 Team Spidertech 29 14 Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo 28 15 Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes 27 16 California Giant Berry Farms 25 17 Kelly Benefits Strategies 25 18 Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife 24 19 Team Pista Palace 21 20 Locos Grill & Pub 20 21 Two Wheeler/Specialized 16 22 Hagens Berman Cycling 10 23 Team Rubicon-Orbea 10 24 Team Type 1 Development 10 25 Team Globalbike 9 26 Bike Religion 8 27 Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters 7 28 Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 6 29 Droessiger 5 30 Now -Ms Society 5