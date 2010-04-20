Trending

Fly V Australia moves into NRC teams lead

Other standings largely unchanged after Sunny King Criterium

Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) salutes the crowd in Anniston

Fly V Australia claimed the teams standing lead in USA Cycling’s National Racing Calendar after finishing first and third at the weekend’s Sunny King Criterium. With former track rider Ben Kersten winning and team-mate Alessandro Bazzana placing third, the Australian Continental team secured enough points to add the teams’ lead to the individual lead of rider Ben Day.

Nicky Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite) won the professional women's race in a three-rider break, but the result had little impact on the overall standings. Germany's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg continues to lead the women’s standings while her HTC-Columbia sits atop the women’s team standings.

Men's Individual Standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ben Day (Fly V Australia)298pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)185
3Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)162
4Keil Reijnen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)136
5Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)131
6Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)130
7Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)109
8Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)98
9Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)93
10Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)80
11Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)80
12Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)77
13Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)70
14Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)66
15Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)55
16Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)50
17Jacob Keough (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)50
18Pat Mccarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)47
19Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)41
20Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)40
21Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)37
22Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)37
23Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)36
24Ken Hanson (Team Type 1)36
25Andrew Pinfold, (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)35
26Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)32
27Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23)32
28Jeremiah Wiscovitch, (Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo)28
29Frank Travieso (Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife)24
30Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)22
31Charles Dionne, (Fly V Australia)20
32Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)20
33Francois Parisien, (Team Spidertech)19
34Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)16
35Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)16
36James Williamson (Two Wheeler/Specialized)16
37Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)15
38Neil Shirley, (Kelly Benefits Strategies)15
39Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)15
40Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)14
41Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)13
42Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)12
43Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)12
44Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)11
45Patrick Bevin (Team Rubicon-Orbea)10
46Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefits Strategies)10
47Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)10
48Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)10
49William Dugan (Team Type 1)10
50Davide Frattini, (Team Type 1)10
51Michael Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)10
52Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)10
53Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)10
54Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)10
55Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)10
56Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)10
57Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)10
58Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)10
59Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)10
60Paul Che (Team Pista Palace)9
61Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)9
62Rich Harper (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)8
63Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)8
64Chris Demarchi (Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters)7
65Issac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)6
66Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)6
67Schmidt Alexy (Team Type 1)5
68Eric Barlevav (Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis)5
69Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joe)5
70Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)5
71Sergio Hernandez (Now -Ms Society)5

Women's Individual Standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Htc Columbia)304pts
2Amber Neben (Dare To Be- Bmw -Bianchi)175
3Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)165
4Evelyn Stevens (Htc Columbia)155
5Alex Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)132
6Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)119
7Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)98
8Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)98
9Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)90
10Meredith Miller (Tibco/To The Top)77
11Brooke Miller (Tibco/To The Top)72
12Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci)70
13Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci)62
14Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)50
15Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco/To The Top)48
16Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)48
17Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)47
18Rebecca Much (Tibco/To The Top)41
19Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)40
20Samantha Schneider (Tibco/To The Top)36
21Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)28
22Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)24
23Amanda Miller (Tibco/To The Top)22
24Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)20
25Kim Anderson (Htc Columbia)19
26Kristen Lasasso (Tibco/To The Top)16
27Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)16
28Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)15
29Denise Ramsden (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)14
30Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)13
31Angela Mcclure (Roosters P/B Edge Comp)12
32Chole Forsman (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)11
33Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci)10
34Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling/Eclips)10
35Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)10
36Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)10
37Emila Fahlin (Htc Columbia)10
38Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)10
39Heather Logan-Spreng (Colavita/Baci)10
40Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W /Bicycle)10
41Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife-Lagrange)10
42Alice Pennington (Veloforma)10
43Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.Twe)10
44Kristen Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)10
45Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)10
46Christina Smith (Veloforma)10
47Alison Starnes (Tibco/To The Top)10
48Testroete Alison (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)10
49Nicol Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Ra)10
50Carrie Cash Wottten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)9
51Anna Young (Mvp Health Care Cycling)8
52Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)7
53Kate Veronneau (Mellow Mushroom)6
54Kirsten Davis (Performance Bicycle Ra)5
55Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Tea)5
56Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci)5
57Dana Martin (Performance Bicycle Ra)5

Men's Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fly V Australia518pts
2Jelly Belly P/B Kenda448
3Bissell Pro Cycling383
4Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita326
5Unitedhealthcare P/B Maxxis305
6Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling140
7Team Type 171
8Holowesko Partners U2363
9Yahoo! Cycling Team47
10Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder44
11Trek-Livestrong35
12Trek Livestrong U2332
13Team Spidertech29
14Williams Cycling P/B Sc Velo28
15Team Mountain Khakis F/B Jittery Joes27
16California Giant Berry Farms25
17Kelly Benefits Strategies25
18Champion Porsche P/B Herbalife24
19Team Pista Palace21
20Locos Grill & Pub20
21Two Wheeler/Specialized16
22Hagens Berman Cycling10
23Team Rubicon-Orbea10
24Team Type 1 Development10
25Team Globalbike9
26Bike Religion8
27Amgen-Ubs Elite Masters7
28Adageo Energy Pro Cycling6
29Droessiger5
30Now -Ms Society5

Women's Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1HTC Columbia488pts
2Team Vera Bradley Foundation404
3Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty 12304
4Tibco/To The Top Pro Cycling274
5Dare To Be- BMW -Bianchi175
6Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling164
7Webcor Builders125
8Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels102
9Team Type 156
10Specialized D4W /Bicycle Haus45
11Mellow Mushroom30
12Veloforma30
13Team Kenda27
14Performance Bicycle Racing20
15Herbalife-Lagrange10
16Team Nanoblur-Gears10
17Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Racing10
18Mvp Health Care Cycling8
19Pedal Right Cycling Team5

 