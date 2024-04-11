Florian Sénéchal apologises after berating Bianchi in post-Roubaix rant
Team accepts that assembly instructions for handlebars were ignored
Arkea B&B Hotels and Florian Sénéchal have issued a joint apology to their bike sponsor, Bianchi, following the rider's post-Paris-Roubaix outburst blaming the brand for a series of in-race bike failures.
Speaking to CyclismActu, Sénéchal complained of "a technical problem with our bike," before explaining that his fork or stem was "starting to give out," and that "there were carbon noises and it was becoming cardboard."
The frustrated Frenchman said the team would "have to look into" the problem, and that they "always have problems."
In the wake of his comments, Bianchi issued a statement expressing "surprise and concern", but ultimately repudiated his criticism, instead turning the attention onto the Arkea B&B Hotels mechanics, claiming that "the specific instructions provided by Bianchi for assembling the handlebars of bikes were disregarded in some cases, causing disparities in the handling of the bicycles in competition."
In the statement from Sénéchal and the team, it seems Arkea B&B Hotels have accepted responsibility for the fault, as it echoed Bianchi's statement by saying "instructions provided by Bianchi regarding the assembly of the handlebars were ignored."
Despite this, Bianchi was keen to avoid a blame game. Speaking exclusively with Cyclingnews, a spokesperson explained that Bianchi has "big respect for the category of the mechanics, and we don't want to blame them."
The brand was also keen to affirm its partnership with the team by saying "Bianchi reiterates its support for Team Arkea B&B Hotels with renewed positivity, looking forward to the upcoming important events of the season with the aim of taking more victories and consolidating the top ten position in the UCI WorldTour rankings."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Similarly, the team has issued a similar vote of confidence, saying "The Arkea B&B Hotels Team, its General Manager Emmanuel Hubert, as well as all the riders from the three structures would like to reaffirm their total confidence in the Bianchi brand bikes, which have already enabled them to win and already this season seven races: five on the road for men, one for women, the French Cyclo-cross Championship and recently finishing 2nd in the Tour of Flanders with Luca Mozzato."
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too.
On the bike, 32-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium.