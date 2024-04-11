Florian Sénéchal apologises after berating Bianchi in post-Roubaix rant

By Josh Croxton
published

Team accepts that assembly instructions for handlebars were ignored

Florian Senechal racing at Paris Roubaix 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arkea B&B Hotels and Florian Sénéchal have issued a joint apology to their bike sponsor, Bianchi, following the rider's post-Paris-Roubaix outburst blaming the brand for a series of in-race bike failures. 

Speaking to CyclismActu, Sénéchal complained of "a technical problem with our bike," before explaining that his fork or stem was "starting to give out," and that "there were carbon noises and it was becoming cardboard."

