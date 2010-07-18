Trending

Florencio to return to racing this month

Cervelo says OTC medication contained banned product

Xavier Florencio is expected to return to racing this month, Cervelo TestTeam has announced on Sunday. The team withdrew the Spaniard from the Tour de France at the last minute when it was discovered he had used a product containing a banned product.

