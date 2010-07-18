Florencio to return to racing this month
Cervelo says OTC medication contained banned product
Xavier Florencio is expected to return to racing this month, Cervelo TestTeam has announced on Sunday. The team withdrew the Spaniard from the Tour de France at the last minute when it was discovered he had used a product containing a banned product.
