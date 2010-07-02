Cervélo pulls Florencio from Tour de France
Spaniard violated team policy
The Cervélo TestTeam has withdrawn Spaniard Xavier Florencio from its Tour de France squad after learning that he had used a product containing a banned substance to treat saddle sores. It is not yet clear whether the team will be allowed to substitute another rider in his place.
The team made the decision Friday that because Florencio had violated its internal policies requiring riders to get permission from the team's medical staff before using any supplements or medications.
"This evening, the team learned that Xavier Florencio has been using a substance containing ephedrine to treat a saddle discomfort," a team press release stated. "This substance was not cleared in advance with the medical staff. This usage without clearance violates the internal policy."
Florencio was also suspended from competition by his team.
