Free beer to be handed out at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women start as Flanders Classics 'raise a glass' to 20th edition

By
published

Organisers and sponsor Maes Pils offer 'open bar' for one hour in Gent 't Kuipke velodrome ahead of women's race start

Kasia Niewiadoma greets fans in t &#039;Kuipke velodrome at the team presentation of the 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Kasia Niewiadoma greets fans in t 'Kuipke velodrome at the team presentation of the 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

This weekend marks the 20th edition of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women race and to celebrate, race organiser Flanders Classics will offer free beer in an 'open bar' Happy Hour during the women's sign-on and presentation.

The team presentation is held inside the famous 't Kuipke velodrome in Gent, with DJ pumping out Belgian electronic dance music under disco lights. There is a party atmosphere despite the Saturday morning time slot and Flanders Classics have done a deal with Belgian beer brand Maes Pils for the 'Happy Hour' during the women's team presentation in 't Kuipke between 11:30 to 12:30. 

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 26 Sarah Roy of Australia and Team EF EducationOatly crosses the finish line during the Schwalbe Womens OneDay Classic 2025 a 899km one day race from Adelaide to Adelaide on January 26 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

'Part of the action' – Revitalised Sarah Roy sets sights on race finales as season transitions from Australia to Spring Classics
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) on solo ascent of Muur van Geraardsbergen during a reconnaissance session ahead of Saturday&#039;s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Tom Pidcock, Jasper Philipsen and Jasper Stuyven hit the roads of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in wet recon
Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck Team rides during a track reconnaissance session ahead of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad race in Ghent on February 27, 2025. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

'Focus is more towards the Classics' – Jasper Philipsen undeterred by winless build-up to Opening Weekend at UAE Tour
See more latest