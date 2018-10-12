Valverde presented with rainbow-edition Canyon Ultimate

Image 1 of 5 Alejandro Valverde's custom-painted Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles/Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 5 Gold detailing adorns the top tube (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles/Tim de Waele) Image 3 of 5 The Campagnolo wheels and Power2Max power meter have also been given the rainbow treatment (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles/Tim de Waele) Image 4 of 5 Canyon's Andreas Walzer, Alejandro Valverde and Eusebio Unzue (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles/Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 5 Valverde poses with Jose Rojas for a selfie (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles/Tim de Waele)

Canyon have presented Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) with a custom-painted Canyon Ultimate CF SLX to celebrate the Spaniard's world championship road race victory.

The design celebrates the rainbow jersey, which Valverde will wear for the remainder of this season and into 2019.

Gold trim also runs along the top tube of the Canyon.

Alongside the frameset, special rainbow decals finish the Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels and Power2Max power meter unit on Valverde's crankset.

Elite have also provided special edition bottle cages, which are white with gold detailing to celebrate the gold medal from the World Championships in Innsbruck.

German bike manufacturer Canyon have been providing framesets to the top tier of cycling since 2007 and say the bike has achieved over 200 victories since their first victory.

Valverde will race the bike during the final Monument of the season during Saturday's Il Lombardia.

Frameset: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX in custom colours for the world champion

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record

Chain: Campagnolo Record

Crankset: Campagnolo Power2Max with custom decals for world champion

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 with custom decals for world champion

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular

Tape/grips: LizardSkins

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Seat post: Canyon Ultimate

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus in custom colours for world champion