Five-city Six Day series introduced

Image 1 of 5 Packed stands are a good sign for the German Six Day circuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Niki Terpstra of The Netherlands celebrates winning the 30km Points race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Meyer and Howard on the final podium after their Berlin Six Day victory. (Image credit: Berliner Sechstagrennen) Image 4 of 5 All smiles for Copenhagen Six Day winners Marc Hester and Iljo Keisse. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 5 of 5 Riders in action during the the Elimination race round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race at the Lee Valley Velopark

A new series of Six Day races is aiming to breathe new life into track cycling, with events in four cities from October through January climaxing in a one-night stand-alone event on Mallorca.

The series starts this month in London (October 25-30), and then continues in Amsterdam (December 6-11), Berlin (January 19-24) and Copenhagen (January 26-31). The finale will be held in Palma, Mallorca on March 17. All events will be televised by Eurosport.

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins are expected to take part in the London event. Cavendish applauded the new series, saying: "A structured Six Day Series will revitalise the Six Day scene – and also transform track cycling in general. The crowd will love it as the season develops, but it is also a big step forward for the riders – serious racing, serious prize money, and serious fun."

There will also be a women's omnium held at each event, as well as a sprinters' competition. Fixed pairs are to ride all four of the events, and the top twelve pairs, as well as the top twelve women, will qualify for the grand finale in Mallorca.

Mark Darbon, of organiser Madison Sports Group, said that after re-introducing Six Day racing to London in 2015, "we have been working on the concept of a bigger series and we can't wait to get started."

Combining the traditional races with a new one in Mallorca is "what our vision for Six Day is all about – we want to celebrate its rich history, update it and bring it to new territories."

This is only the beginning, he added. "There are plans to expand the Series in 2017-2018. Out goal is to start a new era in track cycling – with the best riders in the world, together in one attractive race series."