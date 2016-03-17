Cavendish will ride London Six Day

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish during the omnium points race (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish 2016 Madison World Champions Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish faces questions from the press Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish of Great Britain races in the Individual Pursuit during the Men's Omnium

Recently crowned Madison world champion Mark Cavendish has confirmed he will compete in the London Six Day scheduled for October 20-25.

This year will be the race’s second in London after an absence of Six Days from the British capital for 35 years.

“I couldn’t compete in last year’s Six Day, but went along as a fan; I almost had to be held back from jumping on a bike and joining in,” Cavendish said in a statement released by the race organisers on Thursday.

Cavendish will race in Saturday’s Milan-San Remo and then continue to prepare for a daunting schedule of the Tour de France in July, the Rio Olympics track races in August and the world championship road race on October 16 in Dohar.

“This year is going to have a lot going on, but a Six Day in London is something I am desperate to do,” he said. “Winning the Madison the other week with Brad [Wiggins] just made my mind up – that venue, that crowd and a Six Day, it’s a no brainer for me.”

Cavendish and Wiggins took the rainbow stripes in London with a thrilling final surge that pushed them ahead of France’s Morgan Kneisky and Benjamin Thomas. Cavendish also competed in the Omnium, where he finished sixth.