Views from the London Six Day - day 4 gallery

Image 1 of 12 Chris Latham leads in the Madison Image 2 of 12 Anita Stenberg of Norway leads the women's field Image 3 of 12 Eric Balzer of Germany celebrates winning the Keirin heats Image 4 of 12 Ollie Wood celebrates Image 5 of 12 Alex Rasmussen pins Yoeri Havik to the rail Image 6 of 12 Alex Rasmussen celebrates his win in the team elimination race Image 7 of 12 Russian Denis Dmitriev raced the keirin heats Image 8 of 12 Riders fight for position behind the derny in the keirin heat Image 9 of 12 The final madison Image 10 of 12 The women's Omnium event Image 11 of 12 Sarah Storey leads the women's peloton Image 12 of 12 Morgan Kneisky leads the pack

Day four of the London Six Day saw plenty of action that led to Iljo Keisse and Gijs Van Hoecke taking over the lead of the pro men's event, but the night also had the start of the women's Omnium and the sprinters' events.

Keisse and Van Hoecke took the lead through a strong ride in the closing Madison, where they stole a lap and were therefore propelled into the lead over Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw. But they are 22 points behind their fellow Belgians and therefore must try to add more to their tally to protect the race lead on night five.

Britons Chris Latham and Ollie Wood are lurking in third with 118 points, 10 more than the leading team.

The women's Omnium was dominated by Poland's Malgorzata Wojtyra, who won the points race and took second in both the Elimination and Scratch races. She leads German Charlotte Becker by five points, with Alzbeta Pavlendova of Slovakia in third.

Eric Balzer was the main man for the sprinters as he overtook Matt Rotherham and Denis Dmitriev to lead the overall standings with a win in the Individual Sprint as well as second place in the Keirin.

Full results and report are available here.