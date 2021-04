Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 prologue start times

The Festival Elsy Jacobs returns after a one-year hiatus, beginning Friday with a 2.2km prologue. Two additional road stages follow for the Luxembourg race, which began in 2008.

Of the nine WorldTeams, only Team BikeExchange is absent, with the other eight WorldTeams leading the charge of a world-class peloton: SD Worx, Trek-Segafredo, Movistar, Canyon-SRAM, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Alè BTC Ljubljana, Team DSM and Liv Racing.

Lizzy Banks (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) returns from the 2019 podium, where she finished third overall. Her teammate that year, Lisa Brennauer, won the GC title, but will not be in the race this year.

The late-afternoon prologue takes place in Cessange. At just 2.2 kilometres, it is short on length but long on challenges, with a 13 per cent gradient climb right at the start. After a sharp descent, the final kilometre offers a more gradual climb to the finish line.