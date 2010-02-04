Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup team presented

The 2010 Felt Ötztal X-Bionic team (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Felt Ötztal X-Bionic presented its World Cup racing team in Ötztal, Austria, in a 90-minute event on Wednesday evening hosted by sports reporter Sven Simon.

The elite athletes were brought on stage in their full kits and with racing bikes. Anna and Jörg Scheiderbauer were first. The pair fulfills a dual role on the team as they also manage the squad in addition to competing.

"At the beginning, we want a top five in the World Cup; however, the big goal remains the Olympic Games in London 2012," said Jörg Scheiderbauer of his team's ambitions. "We want send seven to eight athletes to London and win at least one medal."

Austrian Simon Scheiber and German Manfred Reis are the youngest athletes in the team at 21 and 19. Both are national under 23 champions with excellent prospects.

German Adelheid Morath and Slovenian Blaza Klemencic already have Olympic experience, which they bring to the team. Morath made the move to the team after years with the Rothaus Cube squad. Both women are hoping to defend their national titles in 2010.

Frenchwoman Sabrina Enaux and Austrian Karl Markt also bring plenty of experience to the team. Both have achieved high rankings in the World Cup and hope to qualify for the Olympic Games in London 2012.

Vladi Riha und Carolin Schiff come from a road racing background and are looking for success in mountain bike marathons. The couple from Bremen is looking forward to racing for an international team.

Australian under 23 champion Paul van der Ploeg joined the presentation remotely by internet phone call. He will be travelling to Europe in April in order to join the team.

On the staff side, the team will be supported by mechanic Geri Schrempf, the masseur Andreas Berger and personal trainer Robert Pintaric.

In addition to the elite team, the Felt Ötztal X-Bionic will also support an amateur team of cyclists, runners and triathletes.