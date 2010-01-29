Anna and Jörg Scheiderbauer join Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup Team

Anna and Jörg Scheiderbauer (Image credit: Scheiderbauer Sports)

Anna and Jörg Scheiderbauer will serve two roles in the 2010 Felt Ötztal X-Bionic Worldcup Team. As managing directors of the Scheiderbauer Sports GmbH, both are responsible for the leadership of the team, but they will also race mountain bike and triathlon events.

In 2008 and 2009 the pair won a prize from the UCI, which named their Offenburg Cup as best cross country mountain bike World Cup of the year. They run a total of two mountain bike events and one triathlon event annually in Offenburg and manage a specialist mountain bike, road and triathlon shop.

The Australian Anna Scheiderbauer and her husband Jörg have had successful careers. The 33-year-old Anna described the highlight as her participation at the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, in 2000, the year she was also ranked in the top 10 worldwide by the UCI.

Together, she and Jörg won three consecutive overall victories at the TransAlp Challenge in the years 2004-2006. Jörg finished third at the Tour de France VTT in 2003 and is the 2008 German vice champion in 'cross triathlon.

The pair now focuses on racing Ironman triathlons. Their big goal is the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii, for which they will compete in the qualifying Ironman race in China in March. The extreme training for their dream began in Ötztal last autumn during an altitude training camp. Currently, they are clocking up the kilometers on their new Felt triathlon bikes in the summer of Australia, where they are exposed to temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

In 2003, the pair started the professional Team Ghost International. In 2007, that team won the award for best women's team in the World Cup, thanks in part to Olympic Champion Sabine Spitz.