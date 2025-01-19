Feeling the heat but keeping their cool – EF Education-Oatly withstand onslaught to claim Women's Tour Down Under

Swiss GC winner Noemi Rüegg credits new Australian teammate Sarah Roy as crucial factor in defence of lead on brutal day of racing

Noemi Rüegg celebrates with teammate Sarah Roy after winning the Tour Down Under in Stirling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Noemi Rüegg and her EF Education-Oatly team successfully defended the Swiss champion's overall position to win the 2025 Women's Santos Tour Down Under, the first WorldTour race of the season, but the team were certainly put to the test by attacks from other teams who sought to unseat the rider in ochre.

Throughout the 105.6km long Ardennes Classic-style circuit in Stirling, the team were under pressure from rivals like Lidl-Trek and Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, so much so that Rüegg was isolated for a time and had to cover one attack herself with 40km to go.

