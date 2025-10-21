FDJ-Suez knock SD Worx-Protime off top spot of UCI WorldTeam rankings for first time in five years

After four years of SD Worx-Protime domination, FDJ-Suez dethroned the Dutch team to top the UCI Women's WorldTeam rankings for the first time in their existence.

Buoyed by the arrival of Demi Vollering, who also finished 2025 as the top-ranked individual rider in the Women's WorldTour, FDJ-Suez took the top spot in the rankings with 12,490.51 points. SD Worx still finished second, with 11,115.13 points.

SD Worx have topped the UCI rankings every year since 2021, after Trek-Segafredo bettered them in the Covid-abbreviated 2020 season. Before that, the team had been top of the rankings every year since 2016.

With 2025 ushering in a whole host of high-profile transfers and a shift in team dynamics, however, SD Worx's decade-long reign as the very best team in the women's peloton seems to have come to an end. They are of course still a top team, but they are no longer as far ahead as they once were.

Naturally, FDJ-Suez points haul was led by Demi Vollering, who took 11 wins in 2025, but they also saw big returns from Elise Chabbey, Juliette Labous and Ally Wollaston – all also new signings in 2025 – who all scored over 1,500 UCI points each throughout the year.

For the French team, who have been in existence since 2006 but never previously topped the rankings, this marks a clear example of the growing investment in the team, which has multiplied from €400,000 to over €4 million between 2020 and 2025.

With SD Worx in second, UAE Team ADQ rounded up the top three spots in the rankings, mainly boosted by their headline signing of Elisa Longo Borghini this year.

In the individual rider rankings, Vollering topped the standings with her multiple stage race success, beating Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) into second, despite the sprinter winning 25 races this year.

Third-best was Marlen Reusser (Movistar), who had an incredibly consistent season, peaking with second overall at both the Vuelta and Giro, and winning the time trials at the World and European Championships.

The team rankings are especially this year, as 2025 marks the end of a two-year promotion and relegation system for the Women's WorldTour. Only teams ranking high enough at the end of the 2024-2025 season will be eligible for a WorldTour license for the 2026-2027 period.

At the end of this cycle, the results show that ProTeam EF Education-Oatly have done enough to earn a spot in the WorldTour, finishing 11th after two years, whilst Roland Le Dévoluy are likely to be relegated after finishing 18th in the standings.

Ceratizit are folding this year, but no other team made the top 15 to gain eligibility for a WorldTour license, so it is likely that only 14 licenses will be given out for 2026, rather than the maximum of 15.