Favero expands power meter compatibility with the Assioma Duo-Shi pedals

If you've had your eye on the Favero Assioma Duo pedal meter but you like the Shimano SPD-SL pedal system then today is your day. As of today, the Favero Assioma Duo-Shi is available for purchase, which sells only as a cartridge and allows you to bring your own pedal body to the table.

Instead of purchasing a complete pedal, the new model consists of two cartridges mounted into a couple of Assioma-Shi sensors. Once in hand, you provide the Shimano pedal body of choice and install the cartridges. Favero won’t be including any pedal bodies with the product, but Assioma Duo-Shi is compatible with the Shimano PD-R8000, PD-R7000, PD-6800, PD-R550 and PD-R540 pedal bodies.

Given the current COVID-19-related shortages, this decision makes a lot of sense. It's also a price saving if you already have good quality pedal bodies you are riding with. Pricing for the new model is set at €495 (+ VAT if ordering from an EU country). That's less than the current price of €569.67 but if you take into account the price of bringing your own pedal body it likely works out to be almost the same.

Image 1 of 3 The Favero Assioma Shi uses Bluetooth and ANT+ compatibility (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 3 It's the same tried and tested sensor as the existing Favero Assioma power meter pedals (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 3 The only difference is compatibility with Shimano's SPD-SL pedal bodies (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Unfortunately, If you have Assoma Duo pedals right now, this announcement doesn't mean you can convert what you have, because although the two cartridges appear very similar, there are differences.

On the software side, the Assioma-Shi sensor undergoes a different factory calibration for Shimano pedal body compatibility. There are also physical differences, the Q-factor has increased by 11mm and there's an added oil retainer glued to the axle. All the current usability is the same between the two options but they are not cross-compatible. Changing pedal body compatibility means the need for a new set of cartridges.

Despite being a different design, if you are familiar with the current Look compatible Assioma Duo system you will be familiar with the new version. The claimed weight of the Assioma Duo-Shi without pedal bodies is 99g per side. Add a Shimano Ultegra PD-R8000 pedal body and weight comes up to 157g per side.

The Favero Assioma Shi cartridge (bottom) is sold alone and designed to fit to your existing Shimano pedal body (top) (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The Favero Assioma pedal-based power meter is frequently heaped with praise. We gave it five-stars in our Favero Assioma review with the only negative being exclusive Look compatibility. With the announcement of the Assioma Duo-Shi Favero has addressed this and done it for a great price. Get it today through official retailers or the Favero website .

Features shared in all Favero Assioma Duo models