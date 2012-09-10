Farrar out of Tour of Britain with concussion

Image 1 of 2 Tyler Farrar (United States of America) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) wins the stage in Telluride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Garmin-Sharp sprinter Tyler Farrar dropped out of the Tour of Britain this morning before the race's second stage. According to team doctor Prentice Steffen, he was diagnosed with a concussion following a stage 1 crash and unable to continue.

"Tyler was unable to take the start at the Tour of Britain today after crashing heavily during stage one, significantly hitting his head and suffering a severe concussion," Steffen said. "The team has a strict head injury policy and protocol and Tyler continues to undergo evaluation. Team medical staff is working closely with him to monitor his condition."

Farrar was named to USA Cycling's team for the UCI road world championships, which start on September 16 with the team time trial. It is not clear whether he will be able to participate in the road race on September 23.