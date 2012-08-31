Phinney, Van Garderen headline USA team for world championships

Image 1 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (United States of America) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) narrowly missed out on a medal in the road race and hopes to achieve that goal in the time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 US road champion Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Amber Neben (USA) previews the Olympic time trial course. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - Lululemon) almost took home the stars and stripes jersey again this year. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

USA Cycling finalized its team for the upcoming 2012 UCI Road World Championships in Limburg, Netherlands, an event which will hold championship races for elite and under-23 men, elite women and juniors for the first time together, from September 16-23.

The USA qualified the maximum number of riders for elite men and women.

The elite men's team of nine for the road race will consist of US Pro champion Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan), Taylor Phinney and Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), the automatic selections, as well as discretionary picks Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan), Lucas Euser (Spidertech p/b C10) and Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp).

Farrar is the team's top sprinter, but with the daunting ascent of the Cauberg before the finish line, he told Cyclingnews' Pat Malach that he would likely be in a worker's role. "I think I can do a good job of protecting whoever we designate as the leader for the first four or five hours, but then it's to them to do the finale. I have enough experience, I can do that job, and I'm really motivated because we have a couple guys who I think could really do big things there."

Phinney and van Garderen will also take part in the time trial.

The elite women's road race will have seven Americans: Shelley Olds (AA Drink-Leontien Cycling Team), Amber Neben and Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To the Top), Kristin McGrath and Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty12), Carmen Small (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).

Neben, Stevens and Small will contest the time trial.

The U23 men's road race will include US riders Robert Bush (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team), Joe Dombrowski, Ian Boswell, Gavin Mannion and Nate Brown of Bontrager Livestrong and Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Cycling Team). Warbasse and Brown will also race in the time trial.

Team USA for the 2012 UCI Road World Championships

Elite Men

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing)

Matthew Busche (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek)

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek)

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp-Barracuda)

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) – also competing in TT

Lucas Euser (Spidertech p/b C10)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) - – also competing in TT

U23 Men

Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong Team)

Nate Brown (Bontrager Livestrong Team) – also competing in TT

Robert Bush (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong Team)

Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong Team)

Larry Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Cycling Team) – also competing in TT

Elite Women

Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To the Top)

Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)

Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon)

Shelley Olds (AA Drink-Leontien Cycling Team)

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)

Carmen Small (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Junior Men

Miguel Bryon (BLUE STAR-BOOM Development Team)

Geoffrey Curran (Surf City Cyclery-Sterling BMW)

Gregory Daniel (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)

T.J. Eisenhart (Velosport Racing)

Alexandre Darville (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team)

Alexey Vermeulen (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)

Junior Women

Addyson Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)

Erin Donahue (KMS/Start House Cycling Team)

Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)

Grace Alexander (Boise Young Rider Development Squad)