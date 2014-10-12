Farrar back to winning ways in Beijing

Tyler Farrar throws his bike to the line for third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tyler Farrar picked up his first win in over a year on stage 3 of the Tour of Beijing and credited his move to MTN-Qhubeka as one of the factors that helped him to success.

The American moves to the South African team next season, ending his long association with Garmin-Sharp.

“Of course I would like to win more than I have but I’m still happy to win when I do. The last couple of months after signing my new contract with MTN-Qhubeka I’ve felt reinvigorated a little bit and it’s given me a tonne of motivation already to finish the season strong and start next season strong.”

Farrar had to come from a long way back to win stage 3 of the race the Qianjiadian Chao Yang Temple but made use of some timely good luck and his rivals fading due to a headwind finish.

“It was a long time coming this season. It was a year of seconds and thirds and fourths so to finally win, so close to maybe one of my last chances of the year I’m really happy,” Farrar said at the finish.

“I had the legs but there was definitely some luck involved there. It was a hard day and I just barely made it over the last time. I had a hard time getting back to the front of the race. I think I came out of that last corner, really way too far back and I just got lucky that a hole opened up and I was able to go for it.”

Farrar was quick to thank his Garmin teammates for the work they had carried out in the stage but stressed that the American WorldTour team had come to the race in a bid to support Tour of Lombardy winner, Dan Martin, secure the overall.

“We came here with the main objective of trying to win the overall at the Tour of Beijing so I’d say everything’s on track. I hope Dan has got the legs tomorrow.”

“As I’ve gotten older days like this seem to suit me more and more. I still suffer like crazy but if I make it I’ve got a good kick at the end. I’m just really happy to have won today.”