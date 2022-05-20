Arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Moriah Wilson

Moriah Wilson races to her third win of 2022

The Austin Police Department (APD) have issued an arrest warrant in connection to the homicide of gravel cyclist Moriah Wilson. The warrant names Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, in first-degree felony murder charges.

The arrest warrant was issued through the City of Austin Municipal Court - District Court of Travis County on Thursday, May 19, 2022. It describes Armstrong as a white, female, born November 21, 1987, with no additional aliases.

Wilson was killed in a shooting at a home in East Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in a case currently under investigation by the APD. Wilson had travelled to Texas to compete at the Gravel Locos held on Saturday in Hico, located between Austin and Dallas.

The APD obtained a search warrant for a South Austin, Texas, home in connection to the deadly shooting, according to a report in the investigative news outlet KXAN on Tuesday.

According to the search warrant, Wilson went swimming with a friend that evening and returned to the home after 8:30 p.m. Camera footage from a nearby home showed a vehicle pull up near the house around 8:36 p.m.

The vehicle seen in the footage matched the description of a vehicle found at the South Austin home, the warrant said.

Armstrong is named as the ‘partner and financial guru’ of gravel racer Colin Strickland’s business Wheelhouse.

Cyclingnews spoke with APD on Thursday and Austin and the City of Austin Municipal Court on Friday, that confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

More to come as this story develops.