Factor's new Aluto gravel bike aims to be the jack of all trades, and it's got one feature I absolutely love

Today Factor bikes has launched an all-new gravel bike, the Aluto, which it describes as a pocket knife that looks to redefine the all-rounder, and aims to be the perfect foil to the race-oriented and well established Ostro Gravel.

While many brands start out by creating an all-round gravel bike before producing a race model, Factor has taken the opposite approach, but hopes the Aluto will have a broader appeal, covering racing, training, exploratory gravel riding and endurance riding.

More stable, but still lively

The Aluto isn’t simply a slimmed-down Ostro Gravel, but has a geometry of its own that, while derived from the Ostro Gravel, is distinct. The head tube angle is a hair slacker by 0.3º, and the bottom bracket drop has been increased by 4mm in a size 56. This, combined with identical length chainstays to keep the rear end feel the same, gives a longer wheelbase by 6mm. Small changes, but these should make the bike feel more planted and stable at higher speeds, and a slightly higher stack at the front end by 5mm should mean it’s easier to fit a broader range of riders.

The frame itself also takes its design cues from various models across the Factor range. The top tube is derived from the lightweight O2 VAM, though in this case it has a set of bosses built in for a bento box. The seat stay insertions, suitably dropped down the seat tube, mirror those of both the new Monza and that wild prototype that hasn’t been released yet, but that we’ve already tested in the wind tunnel.

Like the Monza, it also features a downtube storage box in the slender downtube, and on the underside, another pair of bosses are in evidence for those who need additional water or tool storage. While it certainly isn’t as aero-optimised as the Ostro Gravel, the head tube is still a slight hourglass shape, whilst still allowing room for full internal cable routing and a traditional round steerer, and the tube shapes still exhibit the classic truncated aerofoil cross sections that have become the norm in bike design in the last decade or so.

Tyre capacity has also been increased over the Ostro Gravel. The Aluto has been optimised for a 45mm tyre, but the fork can fit a 52mm, and a 47mm can be crammed into the rear triangle for those subscribing to the ‘wider is faster’ doctrine.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Factor) (Image credit: Factor)

An all-new cockpit and dropper compatibility

The Aluto will also ship with an all-new cockpit from in-house component brand Black Inc. The HB05 follows the same design language as the HB04 that appears on the Monza, but adds 14mm of flare, reduces the drop to 115mm, and reduces the reach to offset the increasing reach of modern shifter hoods.

Interestingly, despite the growing trend on almost all new bikes of ditching the round seaport, the Aluto has a traditional setup with an external clamp. This should help with rear-end compliance as well as being easier to live with and less likely to slip, but it also makes the bike dropper-post compatible, which will be a boon to those prone to technical descending or cosplaying as Matej Mohorič.

Personally, I'm a big fan of this move. Yes, there will be some aero downsides, but for the generalist, it's great. It's less prone to gumming up with muck, and opens up the possibility of suspension seatpost use, too, for really rough terrain.

SRAM UDH compatibility is confirmed, and the frame is electronic and hydraulic only, though it does retain 2x compatibility, which is an increasingly uncommon sight in modern gravel bikes. Factor says it’s to allow customers to choose their ideal setup, whatever it may be.

Finally, the paint, which is offered in two guises inspired by Open Class Dakar vehicles, Raptor Blue and Quattro Grey.

The bike will be available as a frameset in sizes 49-61 for $3,999/€4,699/£3,999, or as a full package with Black Inc. Thirty Four wheels, 45c Goodyear Connector tyres and SRAM Force XPLR for $6,999/€8,399/£6,999 or Red XPLR for $8,699/€10,499/£8,699.

Luckily for you, I have had an advanced copy of the new Aluto already and have given it a couple of decent rides so far. Not enough to bring you a full review just yet, but watch this space.