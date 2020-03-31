Factor unveils new O2 road bike

Image 1 of 6 The Factor O2 in Miami Blue (Image credit: Factor) Image 2 of 6 The Factor O2 in Pearl White (Image credit: Factor) Image 3 of 6 Detalis of the Factor O2 (Image credit: Factor) Image 4 of 6 Detalis of the Factor O2 (Image credit: Factor) Image 5 of 6 Detalis of the Factor O2 (Image credit: Factor) Image 6 of 6 Detalis of the Factor O2 (Image credit: Factor)

Factor Bikes has launched the second-generation model of its top-of-the-range road bike, the O2. First raced in the WorldTour by AG2R La Mondiale in 2016, the O2 is Factor's all-round entry, combining speed and comfort for those long days in the saddle.

The new bike has been redesigned using the manufacturing methods of Factor's climbing bike, the O2 VAM. Removing excess resin using higher pressurisation means that the carbon used is stronger, lighter and more efficient, Factor says.

Tweaks have been made to the bike's geometry, too, optimised across the available sizes. The higher centre of gravity of larger riders has been met with an increase in rear mechanical trail.

"Factor's O2 is an all-round road bike, built for speed while still being comfortable for those longer days in the saddle," read a statement from Factor.

"The second-generation is redesigned from the inside out utilising the revolutionary manufacturing methods of the O2 VAM, making the O2 stronger, lighter, and packed with class-leading technology."

The second-gen O2 carries over race-proven tech such as the Svelte fork, and adds a revision to cable routing for both mechanical and electronic shifting as well as direct-mount rim breaks. Tyre clearance has also been increased to 30mm.

WorldTour team Israel Start-Up Nation have already race-tested the new O2 at the top level, while Parkhotel Valkenburg also race on Factor Bikes.

The Factor O2 is available in disc and rim brake models, comes in Miami Blue and Pearl White colourways. Frame, fork and headset are available to purchase from Factor now, for a price of £2,200 ($2,700).