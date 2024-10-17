Fabio Jakobsen ends season with another abandon after difficult first year at DSM-Firmenich PostNL

Dutch sprinter doesn't take start of stage 3 at Tour of Guangxi

Fabio Jakobsen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)
Fabio Jakobsen (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen abandoned his final race of the season at the Tour of Guangxi as a non-starter on stage 3, ending a tough first year at DSM-Firmenich PostNL in which he has only managed one victory. 

It's been a season of struggle for Jakobsen plagued by crashes and illness, with the Dutch sprinter not making it past stage 12 at either of his key goals - the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France. Jakobsen has eight withdrawals among his 2024 results, with today's DNS in Guangxi being his third from his past six race days. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.