Fabio Jakobsen avoids disaster after spectator phone hit in San Juan sprint

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Dutchman sustains cut to face after being hit by a fan's outstretched arm on final stage

SAN JUAN ARGENTINA JANUARY 29 LR A mobile phone hits the face of Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Soudal QuickStep while Sam Welsford of Australia and Team DSM Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Israel Premier Tech sprint to win during the 39th Vuelta a San Juan International 2023 Stage 7 a 112km stage from San Juan to San Juan VueltaSJ2023 on January 29 2023 in San Juan Argentina Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images
Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) was hit by a fan's outstretched arm during stage 7 of the Vuelta a San Juan (Image credit: Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images)

Fabio Jakobsen narrowly avoided disaster on the final stage of the Vuelta a San Juan after he was hit by a spectator's outstretched arm – and mobile phone – during the sprint finish.

The Dutchman was battling for victory in San Juan and sprinting close to the barriers when he was hit in the face, losing his sunglasses in the process.

The Soudal-QuickStep sprinter, who ended up finishing second behind Team DSM's Sam Welsford at the finish, said later that the incident could have been worse, recalling his life-threatening crash at the Tour de Pologne in 2020.

Luckily, Jakobsen was able to stay in control of his bike and stay upright after the incident in the closing metres of the bunch finish. He did, however, sustain a cut to his right cheek as a result of the hit.

"I thought Nizzolo was going to slide to the left, but I should have known better, and I rode too tight to the barriers," Jakobsen told Sporza (opens in new tab).

"Someone reached out with a phone. I think a lot of people got déjà vu after that stage in Poland. It was partly my own fault but there was room. I didn't see the hand.

"I have a cut and it's all a bit swollen but this could have been much worse. Fortunately, it ended up OK."

Sporza reported that Argentine police are investigating the incident and have apprehended the spectator.

Miguel Angel López (Medellín-EPM) took overall victory at the Vuelta a San Juan, beating Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) by 30 seconds at the end of the week's racing. Jakobsen left the race wounded but with a stage victory on the second day in Jáchal to his name.

Dutch Fabio Jakobsen of Soudal QuickStep has a cut on his cheek after being accidentally hit in the face with the smartphone of a fan at the finish of stage 7 the final stage of the Vuelta a San Juan cycling tour with start and finish at the Avenida Circunvalacion y Mendoza Sur 1127 km in San Juan Argentina Sunday 29 January 2023BELGA PHOTO SEBASTIAN GIL MIRAN Photo by SEBASTIAN GIL MIRAN BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by SEBASTIAN GIL MIRANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Jakobsen's cut face after the incident (Image credit: SEBASTIAN GIL MIRANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images)
Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek
Production editor

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.