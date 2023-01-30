Fabio Jakobsen avoids disaster after spectator phone hit in San Juan sprint
Dutchman sustains cut to face after being hit by a fan's outstretched arm on final stage
Fabio Jakobsen narrowly avoided disaster on the final stage of the Vuelta a San Juan after he was hit by a spectator's outstretched arm – and mobile phone – during the sprint finish.
The Dutchman was battling for victory in San Juan and sprinting close to the barriers when he was hit in the face, losing his sunglasses in the process.
The Soudal-QuickStep sprinter, who ended up finishing second behind Team DSM's Sam Welsford at the finish, said later that the incident could have been worse, recalling his life-threatening crash at the Tour de Pologne in 2020.
Luckily, Jakobsen was able to stay in control of his bike and stay upright after the incident in the closing metres of the bunch finish. He did, however, sustain a cut to his right cheek as a result of the hit.
"I thought Nizzolo was going to slide to the left, but I should have known better, and I rode too tight to the barriers," Jakobsen told Sporza (opens in new tab).
"Someone reached out with a phone. I think a lot of people got déjà vu after that stage in Poland. It was partly my own fault but there was room. I didn't see the hand.
"I have a cut and it's all a bit swollen but this could have been much worse. Fortunately, it ended up OK."
Sporza reported that Argentine police are investigating the incident and have apprehended the spectator.
Miguel Angel López (Medellín-EPM) took overall victory at the Vuelta a San Juan, beating Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) by 30 seconds at the end of the week's racing. Jakobsen left the race wounded but with a stage victory on the second day in Jáchal to his name.
🇦🇷#VueltaSJ2023 Qué susto de Jakobsen 😨 Y todo por el afán de un aficionado de sacar el teléfono para grabar en una llegada a alta velocidad y donde los sprinters arriesgan al máximo 🤦🏻♂️Por fortuna, se quedó sólo en un susto. pic.twitter.com/5RBHNva4gbJanuary 29, 2023
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
