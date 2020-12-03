Fabio Aru signs for Qhubeka Assos as he looks to save his career

Fabio Aru has signed a contract with the Qhubeka Assos team for 2021, according to a report by Italian sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday evening. As reported by Cyclingnews a fortnight ago, the Italian rider was on the radar of the management at Qhubeka Assos after the Swiss clothing brand stepped in and saved the team.

Aru was out of contract at the end of the 2020 season after spending three disappointing years at UAE Team Emirates, with the 30-year-old failing to win a race during his time on the team. He abandoned the Tour de France in September and never raced for UAE again.

Aru endured a disappointing season in 2018, and within a year was diagnosed with a constriction of the iliac artery in his left leg. He underwent surgery and bounced back to finish inside the top 15 at the Tour de France in 2019, but despite finding a level of consistency, he was unable to truly compete for top honours, while tension between him and the UAE hierarchy escalated after a number of low key-results and frustration with the fact that Aru was one of the highest-paid riders in the WorldTour following his move from Astana at the end of 2017.

Over the last few weeks and months, Aru has been linked to several teams, including the second-tier Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM squad. However, the 2015 Vuelta a España winner was keen to remain in the WorldTour as he looks to revive his career.

Although Qhubeka Assos have not yet announced the signing, they are expected to break their silence within the next 12 to 24 hours.

During September and October, as Aru looked for a new team, Qhubeka Assos manager Doug Ryder was simply trying to keep his squad afloat. Title sponsor NTT announced in September that they would end their commitments with the team at the end of the campaign, and despite optimism within the team's management, the majority of the team's leaders signed for other teams. Michael Valgren, Ben O'Connor, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Louis Meintjes all departed for pastures new, leaving Ryder and head sports director Lars Michaelsen scrambling for riders once Assos committed to investing around €8 million in the team.

Aru lives in Lugano, in the Italian canton of Switzerland, close to Assos' headquarters in San Pietro di Stabio, and the brand appeared keen to make him one of their key signings over the winter.

"We hope to have him on the team. If it was up to me, I'd take him immediately," former Italian rider Daniele Nardello, now the Assos head in-house product tester, told La Gazzetta dello Sport 11 days ago.

"I don't decide things: that's up to team manager Doug Ryder with his technical staff and the owners. Fabio deserves another chance. He's had a lot of problems but his results didn't come by chance. He's a top rider."

At the same time, Michaelsen told Cyclingnews that he had been approached by 100 riders who were all still looking for a team. The Dane has worked tirelessly with Ryder to formulate a competitive roster, but they have also relied on keeping several existing NTT riders on the team for next season. A core of South African riders were offered contract extensions, while Victor Campenaerts and Giacomo Nizzolo both signed new deals.

The team has been busy in the transfer market just in the last few days, taking on Harry Tanfield from AG2R, Connor Brown from the team's NTT Continental squad and Emil Vinjebo from Riwal Securitas. Tanfield had a contract with a domestic team in the UK – Ribble Weldtite – agreed and signed, but a sub sponsor at Qhubeka Assos was keen to have a British presence on the team, so a call for Tanfield's services was quickly made.

Simon Clarke and Sean Bennett have both been signed from EF Pro Cycling, but Aru represents something entirely different, and will be the only former Grand Tour winner on the team. The squad does still have veteran Italian climber Domenico Pozzovivo within their ranks for next season, but if Aru can regain the form of old that saw him win stages in all three Grand Tours and finish second and third at the Giro d'Italia, then he could become one of Qhubeka Assos' most important signings.