Harry Tanfield set for Qhubeka Assos move

Harry Tanfield is staying in the WorldTour for the 2021 season, having signed a contract with Qhubeka Assos after leaving AG2R La Mondiale.

The 26-year-old Briton had spent 2020 at the French squad and was due to move to Continental level for next season with Ribble Weldtite, with spots in the WorldTour at a premium due to the tightening in the transfer market.

However, Cyclingnews understands that Qhubeka Assos, which was confirmed to be continuing as a team with new sponsors after Tanfield had agreed his move to Ribble Weldtite, will add him to their burgeoning roster.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Ribble Weldtite confirmed that Tanfield would be staying in the WorldTour.

"Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling is pleased to report that Harry Tanfield has secured a position in the WorldTour," the statement read. "We were always looking to support Harry to step back up, and we are delighted that this has happened a bit sooner than expected. The team have actively assisted in ensuring Harry was able to pursue any WorldTour leads."

Tanfield, whose deal at Qhubeka Assos will mean he moves to his third WorldTour team after Katusha-Alpecin and AG2R La Mondiale, thanked Ribble Weldtite for their support.

"I can't thank the team at Ribble Weldtite enough," he said. "They provided assurances and security to enable me to race in 2021 and have been 100 per cent supportive in working with me and my new team to enable this transition as efficiently as possible. I wish the team all the best for the 2021 season."

Tanfield has one pro win to his name so far during his career, taking stage 3 of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire from the breakaway for Canyon Eisberg. In 2020, he made his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España, making the break of the day on stage 4.

Qhubeka Assos already has 15 riders under contract for 2021 as the team rebuilds, having so far confirmed the re-signings of Victor Campenaerts, Nic Dlamini and Giacomo Nizzolo since the team was saved in mid-November. Simon Clarke ( (EF Pro Cycling), Dmitri Claeys (Cofidis) and Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Team) are among the new signings at the South African team.