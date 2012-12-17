Exclusive video: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 11-speed
Cancellara gets fitted with new electronic groupset
This video originally appeared on BikeRadar.
In this exclusive video, BikeRadar gets a first look at the latest electronic groupset soon-to-be released from Shimano. The Dura-Ace Di2 11-speed ensemble was being fitted to Fabian Cancellara's RadioShack-Nissan Trek Domane.
A number of new features are discussed including the additional port made available at the Di2 lever for combined use of the ‘sprinter' shifter and the bar-mounted shifter often used for cobbled races. Shifting has undergone some additional changes which allow further adjustments.
The RadioShack-Nissan team was just one of five WorldTour squads who were fitted with the newest groupset with Cancellara taking part in pre-production testing program that begun just before the Vuelta a España. The groupset being fitted to the bike was the first production model.
