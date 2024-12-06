'Exciting to discover my talent on the road' - mountain biker Laura Stigger lands WorldTour deal with SD Worx-Protime

Former junior world champion turned mountain bike specialist set to test her legs in the biggest road races of the season in 2025

Austria&#039;s Laura Stigger
Austria's Laura Stigger (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Stigger stunned the cycling world when she won the junior women's road race world title on home soil in Innsbruck, Australia in 2018. Six years later, she has built a successful career in professional mountain biking but she is ready to return to road racing having signed a new deal with one of the biggest teams in the world, SD Worx-Protime, for the 2025 season.

"It was super special to immediately take the world title in my own region at my first real introduction to the road. I am now curious to see what I am worth in the elite category on the road," Stigger said in a team press release.

