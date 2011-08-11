Evans welcomed home in Melbourne

Image 1 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC) gave Australia a big win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Evans and his wife Chiara Passerini wave to the crowd (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Evans talks to the media on the tarmac at Melbourne Airport (Image credit: AFP)

Cadel Evans has arrived back home in Australia, following his Tour de France victory last month. The BMC rider touched down in Melbourne this morning ahead of a celebratory parade in his honour through the southern capital on Friday.

Evans, and his wife Chiara Passerini was greeted by a throng of media and several VIPs including federal Sports Minister Mark Arbib, Victorian Premier Ted Baillieu and Qantas executive Ken Ryan.

"It was a long trip, but I'm just happy to be here and happy that everyone is so appreciative to have me home, and I've been enjoying a good July and a great Tour de France but I'm glad to be able to come home and celebrate it with everyone that's supported me for all this time," the nation’s first Tour winner said.

"When you're riding the Tour de France you're pretty concentrated on each day and each race and so sometimes your forget there's 20 million people at home cheering you on, there's just so much going on in the moment."

On Friday, Evans will be back on the bike riding from the National Gallery of Victoria to Federation Square where he will be honoured by what is expected to be a large lunchtime crowd. The celebrations will be televised live nationally via SBS.

Following the whirlwind celebrations, Evans will then head to the United States where he will race at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado.

